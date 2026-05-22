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Crime

Remains of missing B.C. actor found in his hometown of Lions Bay

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 22, 2026 6:01 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing Vancouver actor now believed to be victim of a homicide'
Missing Vancouver actor now believed to be victim of a homicide
Homicide investigators are looking into the disappearance of a man in Lions Bay, B.C., who worked as an actor and went by the name Stew McLean. McLean, 45, was first reported missing to Squamish RCMP on May 18. Evidence has led investigators to believe Mclean was a victim of homicide. 
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The remains of a missing B.C. actor have been found, homicide investigators say.

Stewart McLean, 45, had not been seen since May 15. It was reported that he was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay.

After a search was launched, it was believed that he was the victim of a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case.

On Friday, IHIT announced that McLean’s remains were found in Lions Bay.

No details have been released about how he died, but IHIT said they believe it to be an isolated incident.

“As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026,” Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT said in a statement.

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“We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean.”

Jeff Seymour knew McLean and had previously taught him in acting classes.

“He became a friend, a real friend, you know, not just a student,” he told Global News.

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“So he would come visit me in LA. He had a standing invite anytime he wanted. I have an extra bedroom. He could just come down and hang out whenever because I enjoy his company that much. And then recently I wrote a project to feature film and I wrote something just for Stew, with Stew in mind. And he flew down and we shot it and spent a week together and that was just a couple of weeks ago and had a really, really great time.

“He’s a wonderful guy and a lovely actor, just a great friend.”

Neighbours in Lions Bay said McLean was a nice man who would say hello but often kept to himself.

Seymour said that didn’t surprise him.

“I’m also a bit of a loner. So I think that’s probably why we enjoyed each other’s company,” he said.

“He is exactly that. Very well read, very contemplative, very interested in things, great listener. But, yes, he, not unlike myself, spent a great deal of time, you know, on his own. And when he interacts with people, he’s wonderful. He’s, of course, he is fantastic, but he didn’t mind being alone.”

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Seymour said McLean was also a team player, always helping others, and that he loved adventure.

He said McLean was due to shoot something on Saturday and had checked in with everyone on Friday night to finalize details.

But then he never showed up the following morning.

“When he didn’t show up, I mean, anyone in the industry will tell you that you just, that doesn’t happen,” Seymour said.

“You don’t not show up …  So when that happened, and I heard that, and I know him, I knew we were in serious trouble. And I think everyone that knows, I mean, you hope, you hope something will happen, and there’ll be some story, but I think everyone thought that this was gonna end badly.”

Seymour said it still doesn’t feel real, that his friend was just here and now he’s gone.

“He was really a top-notch guy, top-notch,” he said.

“And you’ll hear this from everyone. He really was a wonderful, wonderful person. You know, one in a million. And I’m not just saying that because of the conditions, you know, he truly was that guy and everyone knows it. So yeah, a lot of people are gonna miss him.”

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Anyone with information about Stewart McLean or this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

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