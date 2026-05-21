Quebec man arrested in RCMP terrorism probe tied to alleged pro-ISIS posts

A 40-year-old Quebec man from Lévis has been arrested as part of a national security investigation by the RCMP.
Mohamed Ali Ben Chaoua was taken into custody Thursday morning by the RCMP’s Federal Policing Eastern Region. Investigators said they had reasonable grounds to fear he may commit terrorism offences.
Authorities say the probe began in March 2025 following an online tip to the RCMP’s National Security Information Network.
Police allege Ben Chaoua made numerous posts on TikTok expressing support for the Islamic State.
Officers are seeking a terrorism peace bond under Section 810.011 of the Criminal Code, which would allow authorities to impose monitoring conditions and other tools aimed at preventing potential offences.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police say further charges could be laid.
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Ben Chaoua is scheduled to appear Friday at the Québec City courthouse.
The RCMP says countering religiously motivated violent extremism remains a top priority and is urging the public to report suspicious activity.
More to come.
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