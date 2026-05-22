Man facing charges after attempt to light woman on fire: Windsor police

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A 40-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of attempting to light a woman on fire and threatening to kill her cat, police in Windsor, Ont., say.

Police announced a series of charges Thursday stemming from an incident on Wednesday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. that day, police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue.

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Officers allege a man and woman who knew each other got into an argument and that during the dispute, the suspect reportedly threatened to kill the woman and her cat before pouring a “chemical accelerant” on her.

Police allege he then attempted to ignite it, but the woman was able to get help from bystanders. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and police arrested the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene.

The man has been charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to kill an animal, uttering threats to damage property and breach of probation.