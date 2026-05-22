Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing charges after attempt to light woman on fire: Windsor police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 22, 2026 10:40 am
1 min read
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of attempting to light a woman on fire and threatening to kill her cat, police in Windsor, Ont., say.

Police announced a series of charges Thursday stemming from an incident on Wednesday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. that day, police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers allege a man and woman who knew each other got into an argument and that during the dispute, the suspect reportedly threatened to kill the woman and her cat before pouring a “chemical accelerant” on her.

Police allege he then attempted to ignite it, but the woman was able to get help from bystanders. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and police arrested the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene.

The man has been charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to kill an animal, uttering threats to damage property and breach of probation.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices