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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 21, 2026 at 6:56 pm

    Our condolences to Kyle family from woodstock Ontario Canada

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Sports

Kyle Busch, 2-time NASCAR racing champion, dead at 41

By Steve Reed The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2026 6:14 pm
1 min read
FILE - Kyle Busch is introduced during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Kyle Busch is introduced during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File).
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Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion who won more races than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series, has died at 41.

The Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR issued a joint statement Thursday saying that Busch died after being hospitalized. No cause of death was given.

Busch’s family said earlier Thursday that he was hospitalized with a “severe illness,” three days before he was to compete at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement said. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

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The statement went on to say that “throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

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His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

Click to play video: 'NASCAR star Kyle Busch surprises fan while stuck in traffic'
NASCAR star Kyle Busch surprises fan while stuck in traffic

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