Man dies after falling into glacier crevasse in Jasper National Park

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A man from Czechia who lived in British Columbia died after falling into a crevasse in a glacier in Jasper National Park.

RCMP said police were called Tuesday, May 12 to the Columbia Icefield along Highway 93.

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Police said the victim was identified as a 38-year-old man who was a citizen of the Czech Republic but lived in Revelstoke, B.C.

He had been snowboarding with two friends, they added.

Police said it wasn’t immediately possible to recover his body because of the remote location and harsh environment.

The Columbia Icefield, a popular tourist attraction along the famed Icefield Parkway, is about 100 kilometres southeast of the town of Jasper.