Man dies after falling into glacier crevasse in Jasper National Park

A man from Czechia who lived in British Columbia died after falling into a crevasse in a glacier in Jasper National Park.
RCMP said police were called Tuesday, May 12 to the Columbia Icefield along Highway 93.
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Police said the victim was identified as a 38-year-old man who was a citizen of the Czech Republic but lived in Revelstoke, B.C.
He had been snowboarding with two friends, they added.
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Police said it wasn’t immediately possible to recover his body because of the remote location and harsh environment.
The Columbia Icefield, a popular tourist attraction along the famed Icefield Parkway, is about 100 kilometres southeast of the town of Jasper.
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