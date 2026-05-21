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Sports

Scheifele completes hat trick in overtime as Canada edges Norway 6-5 at worlds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2026 7:35 pm
2 min read
Canada's Mark Scheifele, centre, scores a goal during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round group B game between Canada and Norway, in Fribourg, Switzerland, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). View image in full screen
Canada's Mark Scheifele, centre, scores a goal during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round group B game between Canada and Norway, in Fribourg, Switzerland, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP). Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP
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Mark Scheifele scored his third goal of the game in overtime, and Canada narrowly avoided an upset with a 6-5 win over Norway on Thursday at the world hockey championship.

Scheifele scored the winner off a slick three-way passing play from Evan Bouchard and Macklin Celebrini.

“It felt good (to score),” said Scheifele, who had yet to register a point heading into Thursday’s game. “I felt a little snake-bitten in the last few games, but we have such a great team. It was such a resilient effort by everyone, and it was awesome to get the winner.

“Today’s win certainly was not how we drew things up, but give credit to Norway because they played a hard game and got pucks to our net.”

Norway took a 5-4 lead midway through the third period on goals just under two minutes apart from Noah Steen and Tinus Luc Koblar.

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The Canadians pulled goaltender Cam Talbot for an extra attacker with two minutes 15 seconds remaining, and the move paid off when Ryan O’Reilly scored to send the game to overtime.

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Scheifele also had an assist for a four-point game. Scheifele’s Winnipeg Jets teammate Gabriel Vilardi added a goal and an assist for Canada, while Dylan Cozens also scored.

Bouchard had three assists.

Talbot allowed five goals on 19 shots.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Scheifele’s success'
John Shannon on the Jets: Scheifele’s success

Norway goaltender Tobias Normann made 36 saves, keeping his team in the game. Steen scored twice, while Eskild Bakke Olsen and Johannes Johannesen had Norway’s other goals.

“Nothing surprises you at this tournament,” O’Reilly said. “Give Norway credit because they came out hard and had us in a hole right away, and we were kind of chasing the game from then on.

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“I am sure from a fan perspective it was an exciting game, but there are obviously some things we can clean up. We need to defend better, and we cannot be giving up that many goals, but we will continue to get better as a group.”

Norway took a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Bakke Olsen and Johanessen, but a pair from Scheifele tied the game 202 after 20 minutes.

Steen and Vilardi traded goals in the second period before Cozens gave Canada its first lead of the game 31 seconds into the third.

Canada moved into first place in Group B with 11 points (three regulation wins, one overtime win) and will next face Slovenia on Friday.

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