Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Try This
    May 24, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    TACO is living in his own dream world. Obama had an agreement for no nuclear weapons. Iran is still honouring that. It is Trump that decided to end the agreement. Now he is trying to say Iran wants nuclear weapons being his reason for the war. There was no reason.
    Saying that he will only stop his blockade when the response to that blockade is gone. Any reasonable person would agree that removing the blockade should come first, the retaliation is second. Trump has shown himself to be untrustworthy.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump injects uncertainty to Iran deal a day after saying it’s imminent

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 24, 2026 3:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rubio urges more support from NATO allies to help end Iran war'
Rubio urges more support from NATO allies to help end Iran war
RELATED: Rubio urges more support from NATO allies to help end Iran war
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump has caused uncertainty on whether a deal with Iran to end the war will be reached, only a day after saying such an agreement was imminent.

Trump, in a statement posted to Truth Social, stressed a deal that is reached would be a “good and proper one.”

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by [President Barack] Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote.
Story continues below advertisement

He went on to say their deal — which he added “nobody has seen it, or knows what it is” — would be the “exact opposite” of the deal reached in 2015.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That deal lifted most U.S. and international economic sanctions against Iran. In exchange, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program, making it impossible to produce a bomb and establishing rigorous inspections.

Three years after the deal was reached, Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing.

While Trump keeps stressing a deal would prevent nuclear weapon development, Iran has not publicly committed to giving up its enriched uranium.

Click to play video: 'Trump says U.S. may attack Iran again in coming days'
Trump says U.S. may attack Iran again in coming days

“Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes,” Trump wrote. “They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

Story continues below advertisement

Uranium enrichment and possession would be a part of the potential deal that Trump previously noted in his Saturday post, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During a visit to India, Rubio said there had been “significant progress, although not final progress” in negotiations with Iran with bans and restrictions surrounding nuclear proliferation.

“Iran needs to enter into serious negotiations on three topics: their pledge never to have nuclear weapons, restrictions long-term on their enrichment capabilities, and what do you do with the highly-enriched uranium,” Rubio told India Today.

Iran appeared to respond to Rubio’s comments, with its embassy in India posting on social media that it has an “inalienable” right to nuclear technology.

Were a deal to be reached, it’s anticipated the Strait of Hormuz would also reopen, easing a worldwide energy crisis that was sparked by the U.S. and Israel’s bombardment of Iran that started Feb. 28. In response. Iran effectively closed the key waterway, leading to price spikes for oil, gas and several related products.

The U.S. has also enacted its own measures, blockading Iranian ports for more than a month. Trump said on Sunday the blockade would “remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.”

with files from The Associated Press

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices