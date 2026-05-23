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Fire

Wildfire sparks overnight response in B.C Maple Ridge forest

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 23, 2026 10:48 am
1 min read
The fire is estimated at 1.5 hectares and is burning within the Coastal Fire Centre, as shown in the map. View image in full screen
The fire is estimated at 1.5 hectares and is burning within the Coastal Fire Centre, as shown in the map. Govt. of B.C
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A wildfire burning near the Rock Ridge area in Maple Ridge prompted an overnight response from firefighters Friday as crews worked to contain the blaze in steep terrain near the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest.

Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue said crews carried out suppression efforts with support from the BC Wildfire Service and UBC Forestry fire crews.

Officials said operations were taking place in “extremely steep and challenging terrain.”

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The wildfire is currently listed as “out of control” by the BC Wildfire Service.

Officials say the fire, identified as V10408, was discovered on May 22 and had grown to an estimated 1.5 hectares as of Saturday morning in the Coastal Fire Centre region.

Authorities said there was no immediate risk to homes or the public, though residents sensitive to smoke were encouraged to keep windows and doors closed and limit outdoor exposure.

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation and emergency officials are asking people to stay clear of the area while of operations continue.

According to the B.C. government, the province experiences an average of roughly 1,600 wildfires every year.

While many are extinguished before threatening communities, officials say wildfire conditions can change quickly and urge residents to stay prepared with evacuation plans, emergency kits and by monitoring alerts throughout the season.

 

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