B.C. wildfire southwest of Prince George forces evacuation alert

A wildfire has broken out in B.C.’s Swede Creek Fire Area, prompting an evacuation alert for thousands of hectares southwest of Prince George.
The alert, issued by the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, covers 17,894 hectares and 22 homes or structures.
Everyone in the evacuation alert area should prepare to leave their home or property at short notice, if required.
The Cariboo Regional District issued guidelines on how to prepare for an evacuation order:
- Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.
- Make grab-and-go bags for each member of your household to keep essential items readily available for a quick departure. Pack clothing, ready-to-eat food, toiletries, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.).
- Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure. Gather comfort items (blankets, stuffed animals, etc.) for your dependents to make an evacuation less stressful. Gather any kennels or leashes to make transportation safe with your pets.
- Move pets and livestock to a safe area if they cannot be evacuated. Ensure water and feed are available.
- Keep the fuel tanks of personal vehicles full in case a new order is issued.
- Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. An Evacuee Reception Centre will be made available if required. Homeowner or tenant insurance may provide greater support than ESS will be able to.
- In the event you are evacuated, do not shut off your natural gas. For more information, visit fortisbc.com/forestfires.
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