B.C. wildfire southwest of Prince George forces evacuation alert

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A wildfire has broken out in B.C.’s Swede Creek Fire Area, prompting an evacuation alert for thousands of hectares southwest of Prince George.

The alert, issued by the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, covers 17,894 hectares and 22 homes or structures.

Everyone in the evacuation alert area should prepare to leave their home or property at short notice, if required.

2:35 The BC Wildfire Service is ready for the 2026 wildfire season, minister says

The Cariboo Regional District issued guidelines on how to prepare for an evacuation order:

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