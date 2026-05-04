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Fire

B.C. wildfire burning near Cultus Lake as hot weather continues

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 4:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Small wildfire breaks out near Cultus Lake'
Small wildfire breaks out near Cultus Lake
WATCH: A small wildfire broke out near Cultus Lake on Monday, May 4. It has now been mapped at 0.5 hectares in size. Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga also gives us a look at the hot and dry weather that is going to stick around.
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As the hot and dry weather in B.C. continues, wildfire officials are urging residents and visitors to be vigilant.

A wildfire was sparked on Monday, May 4, near Cultus Lake.

The Wildfire Service said it is burning near the Jade Bay Day Use Campground on the east side of the lake.

It was originally mapped at 1.1 hectares in size, but has now been mapped at 0.5 hectares due to a more accurate mapping opportunity.

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There are no restrictions in place due to this fire but smoke in the region is visible.

It is considered to be burning out of control.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire forecast predicts another busy fire season in B.C.'
Wildfire forecast predicts another busy fire season in B.C.

 

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