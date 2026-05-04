B.C. wildfire burning near Cultus Lake as hot weather continues

As the hot and dry weather in B.C. continues, wildfire officials are urging residents and visitors to be vigilant.
A wildfire was sparked on Monday, May 4, near Cultus Lake.
The Wildfire Service said it is burning near the Jade Bay Day Use Campground on the east side of the lake.
It was originally mapped at 1.1 hectares in size, but has now been mapped at 0.5 hectares due to a more accurate mapping opportunity.
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There are no restrictions in place due to this fire but smoke in the region is visible.
It is considered to be burning out of control.
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