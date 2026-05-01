Lethbridge could lose 114-year-old integrated fire, emergency service

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For the past 114 years, Lethbridge, Alta.’s first responders have operated under an integrated firefighter and paramedic model.

After provincial changes, though, the integrated service could cease to exist later this year.

On Thursday, Lethbridge city council, acting as the Community Issues Committee, voted in favour of a motion to direct city administration to reject the province’s conditions.

This means the integrated service moved one step closer to being lost.

“It’s hard for me to believe they chose to go with the administrative recommendation of moving away from this system,” said Brent Nunweiler, president of the IAFF Local 237 firefighter union.

It was a slim margin for the vote, ending 5-4 to carry. Some of the concerns included taxation.

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“It’s cost-prohibitive. It’s put on taxpayers and it’s a tough decision — trust me. I’m sure a lot of us had sleepless nights last night,” said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

The current contract with Emergency Health Services (EHS) Alberta is set to end in September and city administration says the price could rise immediately if Lethbridge keeps the integrated model — and then continue to rise.

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“We’ve gone through and done a bunch of analysis on information provided by EHS. What we’ve come to the conclusion on is that based on the information, they will be reducing their contract by $2.7 million,” said Darrell Mathews, chief financial officer for the city.

“With other pressures we’re facing, and running that service, by 2027 we’d be up to a $3.7-million differential. That’s additional to the money we’d have to fund, which would cause a 1.8 per cent tax increase.”

Even if the city does proceed with the move away from an integrated service, there would be a certain level of cost, according to the city and firefighter union.

The decision is not yet final and council will be meeting on May 5th to further discuss it.

“The net difference is 1.3 per cent — that’s approximately $10 per month. We have an opportunity to tell mayor and council before Tuesday that 10 per month for the life and death of your family is worth it,” said Nunweiler.

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EHS-Alberta told Global News in a statement the services will remain, no matter what happens:

“EHS-Alberta (EHS-AB) ground ambulance agreements with the majority of contracted service partners expire on September 30th, 2026. EHS-AB is conducting a strategy that provides the opportunity for new long-term agreements focused on the delivery of high-quality patient care throughout the province, ensures fiscal sustainability, and maintains Alberta’s blended model of public service delivery and contracted partners.

“In alignment with these principles, EHS has asked municipalities with integrated fire/EHS services for a decision on whether they wish to continue to provide service, at EHS-Alberta costing. Should they not wish to, those services will become a part of the competitive Request for Expression of Interest or Qualification (RFEOIQ).

“If a change in ground ambulance service provider happens, EHS will ensure that both the number of resources, and the service levels, are maintained and will work with in partnership with communities to ensure continuity of ambulance service provision and delivery of patient care. EHS-Alberta continues to engage service providers, municipalities, and partners throughout the process, and provide support and information as we are able to.”

However, Nunweiler says there is real fear that services won’t be as strong as they currently are.

“A change to this system will mean less ambulances available, less trained practitioners on those ambulances. That will mean greater gaps in our system and lives will be lost.”

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City council is meeting next week, but has until the end of this month to inform EHS-Alberta of its decision.