Lethbridge firefighter-EMS concerned about potential service provider changes

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For over 100 years, Lethbridge’s firefighters and paramedics have done their best to save lives in the southern Alberta city.

For firefighters like Brent Nunweiler, the legacy is irreplaceable.

“It’d be very difficult to replace, unless you’re looking to provide it at a cute-rate and a cost to human lives,” said Nunweiler, president of the Lethbridge Firefighters Local IAFF 237.

However, that replacement could happen as early as this year.

In a statement to Global News, Emergency Health Services Alberta says they are looking at new ways to handle integrated Fire/EMS care in cities like Lethbridge.

“EHS-Alberta ground ambulance agreements with contracted service partners are expiring in September of 2026, providing the opportunity to update how ambulance services are contracted,” the statement said.

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EHS-Alberta said new long-term contracts will provide stability for patients, communities, and providers.

“This approach supports fiscal responsibility while maintaining Alberta’s long-standing blended model of public services and contracted partners. In alignment with these principles, EHS has asked municipalities with integrated fire/EHS services for a decision on whether they wish to continue to provide service, at EHS costing.”

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EHS-Alberta said if those municipalities don’t agree to those terms, the services will either become a part of a competitive request for proposal (RFP) or transition to EHS, “a decision that will be made based on operating efficiencies. Due to the confidential nature of each contract, we cannot provide costing.”

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However, EHS-Alberta says it is committed to ensuring service levels don’t dip.

“If a change in ground ambulance service provider happens, EHS will ensure that both the number of resources, and the service levels, are maintained.”

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Nunweiler isn’t convinced.

“Should the city be forced into a position where they’re not able to provide that any longer, that could mean life-or-death situations, and a for-profit, cut-rate provider coming in to pick up the service.”

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen said it was a surprise when the city first learned about this and they are now evaluating options.

“We value our integrated fire and emergency services model and take pride in providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to our community through our contract with Emergency Health Services. As this is an evolving situation, City Council and administration are actively engaged in ongoing discussions and analysis,” Hyggen said.

“We are hopeful we can gain a common understanding and together, create a solution that best meets the needs of our community.”

The deadline for Lethbridge to provide EHS with a decision on whether to match funding is April 30.