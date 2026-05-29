Late spring start, dry conditions to blame for intense Edmonton allergy season

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While many Edmontonians have been taking in the warm weather as of late, some like Jessica Wiekli wish it didn’t come with all the pollen.

“It’s awful here,” Wiekli said. “We just moved here from Calgary a year ago so this is our first season through it.”

Wiekli and others who suffer from seasonal allergies this time of year feel it has been more intense compared to other years, and they would be right.

Kevin Sproule, an arbourist with Davey Tree Edmonton, says the late start to spring coupled with dry conditions are to blame.

“We had a couple of what we call false springs, so there was warm enough weather to trigger the trees to think, ‘Oh, it’s spring time, let’s go,’ and then back to winter,” said Sproule.

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“When it does that, it does put up quite a bit of stress on the trees.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "When it does that, it does put up quite a bit of stress on the trees."

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It’s that stress Sproule says that causes trees and shrubs to produce more pollen than usual. Leafy, deciduous trees, like poplars and maples, also produce pollen earlier in the season.

“That is the type of pollen that really seems to affect people the most,” Sproule said.

On Friday, dusty yellow of pollen could be seen coating vehicles and surfaces across the city.

Pharmacist Pam Lavold has been treating allergy sufferers for years, especially during the spring.

“Allergy season is on us in full force and that means that people are coming in with nasal congestion, sneezing, runny eyes, watery eyes, itching, rashes, all of those things,” Lavold said.

She added that seasonal allergies can begin as early as February, when people are exposed to snow mould.

“People don’t really think about it until it’s full force upon them like right now and their symptoms have worsened,” said Lavold. “Really we should be starting treatment, talking to your pharmacist a little bit early so we can get remedies that might help you lessen symptoms at this time of year.”

Those remedies include over-the-counter medications like antihistamines or nasal preparations.

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There are also things you can do in your own yard. Sproule says keeping trees healthy and properly pruned can help lower the pollen count.

“Anything that you can do to keep your trees as healthy as possible and not trigger that last ditch effort to put out the pollen and recreate.” Sproule said.