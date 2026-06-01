Alberta rolls out activity-based surgery funding model to more public hospitals

Alberta is rolling out a new surgery funding model that ties money to patients, starting in a dozen public hospitals across the province.
The government calls it patient-focused funding and says it began last month for the initial group of hospitals.
Hospital operators are being funded based on the number and type of procedures they perform, rather than blanket budgets for surgeries.
There’s a government-set price for each type of surgery, and the province says some have been set below historical averages to encourage efficiency.
Get weekly health news
When Premier Danielle Smith announced the change last year, she said it would drive costs down by fostering competition among public and private surgical providers.
- Saskatchewan drug traffickers can now face civil lawsuits for related damages
- Ebola cases in Congo reach 282 as Brazil investigates 2 suspected cases
- Late spring start, dry conditions to blame for intense Edmonton allergy season
- Woman with terminal cancer climbs Mt. Everest to show possibilities are limitless
The initial trial started last month and is limited to public hospitals, but government officials say the model will be used in future contract discussions with private providers.
Acute Care Alberta, the government organization that oversees hospitals, says there will be a “learning year,” as it tracks how the new system works.
It says it will monitor readmission rates and other measures to make sure the quality of care doesn’t decline.
The funding model applies to knee, hip, and cataract replacements and arthroscopic rotator cuff repairs, but the government said it could expand to include additional procedures.
Write a comment