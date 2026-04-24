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Fire

Out-of-control wildfire burning south of Hells Gate in Fraser Canyon

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
The Ferrabee wildfire is highly visible from Highway 1. View image in full screen
The Ferrabee wildfire is highly visible from Highway 1. BC Wildfire Service
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An out-of-control wildfire is burning south of Hells Gate in the Fraser Canyon.

The Ferrabee wildfire was discovered on Thursday morning on the east side of Highway 1. It is about 40 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The service says fire behaviour has been Rank 2, meaning visible open flames and a slow rate of spread.

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It adds that it’s burning in steep terrain, making some areas inaccessible for ground crews.

Initial attack crews, helicopters and heavy equipment have been deployed.

There are currently 22 wildfires burning in B.C., five of which are out of control, and wildfire officials are asking British Columbians to be cautious with the warmer and drier weather in the forecast.

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