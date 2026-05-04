Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Alan Meadows
    May 4, 2026 at 6:58 pm

    The Governor General position is a total waste of our money. Should be discontinued.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prime Minister Carney set to announce new governor general: sources

By David Akin Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 6:38 pm
1 min read
Justin Trudeau Cabinet View image in full screen
Governor-General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau look on during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce the identity of Canada’s next governor general on Tuesday, Global News has learned.

Carney, on Monday, was travelling back to Ottawa from the Armenian capital of Yerevan where he had participated in the 8th European Political Community summit.

Neither he nor his senior aides were available to comment while they were in transit but his public itinerary for Tuesday indicates that, on Tuesday morning, he will be in Ottawa to “announce a new appointment.”

The current governor general, Mary Simon, an Inuk woman born in northern Québec, was the first Indigenous Canadian to hold the office.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While Simon spoke Inuktitut and English, her appointment was controversial because she did not speak both of Canada’s official languages, English and French.

Simon, like every Canadian-born governor general in Canada’s history, was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Story continues below advertisement

Her successor, the 31st Governor General of Canada, will be the first who will be appointed by King Charles III and first appointed on Carney’s recommendation.

Click to play video: 'Mary Simon praises ‘extraordinary solidarity’ of Canadians in New Year’s message'
Mary Simon praises ‘extraordinary solidarity’ of Canadians in New Year’s message

Simon, who is 78, has indicated through her husband, that she is ready to retire.

Governors general do not serve for a defined term though most serve for about five years. Simon’s predecessor, Julie Payette, served less than three-and-a-half years while Payette’s predecessor, David Johnston, served for seven years and a day.

In Canada’s system of government, the governor general performs mostly a ceremonial role, acting as the commander-in-chief of Canada’s armed forces and the representative in Canada of Canada’s head of state, currently King Charles III.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices