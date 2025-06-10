B.C. wildfires 2025: Live map shows fires burning, locations and evacuations

B.C.’s wildfire season has begun, with fires cropping up around the province.
Use the live and interactive map above to search for the wildfires, perimeters, evacuation orders and alerts.
Evacuation orders are denoted by a red triangle, while an orange triangle denotes evacuation alerts.
A wildfire of note is also a red triangle but flames can be seen in the centre, as opposed to an exclamation point.
The orange circles are wildfires that are out of control, the yellow circles are fires that are being held and the green circles are fires under control.
As you zoom into the map and explore, you will also see red outlines, which show wildfire perimeters. These are fires, often thousands of hectares in size, which indicate fires that have merged and become clusters.
This wildfire map is sponsored by BCAA.
— map designed and developed by William Howell and Max Hartshorn
