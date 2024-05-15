Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal drivers to face another orange obstacle course in summer 2024'
Montreal drivers to face another orange obstacle course in summer 2024
RELATED - Drivers will have to brace themselves because this summer could be almost tortuous on roads and highways in Montreal. Hundreds of construction sites are planned – and 44 of them are major, requiring periodic closures. Officials are warning drivers to expect major traffic congestion. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, getting around won't be easy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Quebec City that Ottawa will spend $1 billion over the next 25 years to repair, repaint and maintain the bridge, extending the span’s life for “decades.”

The Quebec Bridge stretches 549 metres across the St. Lawrence River, connecting Quebec City with its south shore, and is the longest cantilever bridge in the world,

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While Ottawa will own the bridge, the deal says CN and the Quebec government will retain responsibility and ownership of the rails and roadway on the span, which is crossed by 33,000 vehicles a day.

The bridge opened in 1917 and was designated a national historic site in 1995 because of its length and the fact it was the first major bridge in North America made of nickel and steel.

Story continues below advertisement

Its construction was plagued by tragedy, with a 1907 collapse killing 76 workers and a second accident in 1916 leading to the deaths of 13 people.

Click to play video: 'Fallout continues following change of plans for Quebec City’s third link tunnel'
Fallout continues following change of plans for Quebec City’s third link tunnel
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices