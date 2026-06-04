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Canada

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault, child luring offences: SIU

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 5:54 pm
1 min read
SIU charges Toronto police officer with sexual assault of a minor. View image in full screen
SIU charges Toronto police officer with sexual assault of a minor. Don Curran / Global News
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A Toronto police officer is facing multiple criminal charges, including sexual assault and child luring offences, following an investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit said Thursday that Const. Parsa Hazeri has been charged in connection with allegations involving a female youth in Toronto between September and December 2025.

Joseph Martino, SIU director, had reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed criminal offences, according to the news release.

According to the SIU, Hazeri has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16.

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Hazeri is also being charged with communicating with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating an offence, breach of trust and careless handling of a firearm.

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In a statement to Global News, the Toronto Police Service said Hazeri was assigned to 33 Division and has three years of service.

Police said they immediately notified the SIU when they became aware of the complaint in January 2026.

The service said Hazeri was suspended the same day under the Community Safety and Policing Act, removed from operational duties and had his police powers revoked.

Following Thursday’s charges, the police chief has initiated proceedings to seek Hazeri’s dismissal and served him with notice of suspension without pay.

Hazeri was arrested at SIU headquarters on Thursday morning and held for a bail hearing before being released on several conditions, including that he does not communicate directly or indirectly with the complainant.

In a statement, Toronto Police Association president Clayton Campbell said the union is aware of the charges laid by the SIU.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on July 17.

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