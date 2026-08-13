Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Calgary making safety improvements at 15 storm ponds

By Skylar Peters & Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 3:18 pm
1 min read
This storm water pond was naturalized in stages, beginning in 2005. This year, the naturalized area is expanding once again. View image in full screen
This storm water pond was naturalized in stages, beginning in 2005. This year, the naturalized area is expanding once again. Sarah Ryan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Calgary says more than a dozen stormwater retention ponds are set to receive safety improvements starting this month.

“Through a review of ponds across The City, these locations were identified as the highest priority for safety enhancements,” the City of Calgary said in a news release Thursday.

Work is set to begin in mid-August.

Currently, storm ponds in Calgary are marked by signage prohibiting entry into the water.

But some ponds in the city have been the site of tragedies, including earlier this summer when a young girl lost her life in the southeast community of Legacy.

The Legacy Small Pond, where seven-year-old Drihanna Matamona drowned, is one of the properties slated for improvements.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary says the enhancements will include new interpretive signage to increase awareness of risks and creating natural dense barriers with the installation of thorny vegetation.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Permanent partial fencing and temporary seasonal fencing will also aid in creating a physical barrier to public access,” the city says.

Crews will also continue assessing other ponds to determine which ones could be next in line for safety improvements.

The list of ponds that will be seeing improvements includes:

Ward 3:

  • 95R Harvest Hills Dr NE
  • 142R Panatella Hl NW

Ward 5:

  • 95R Saddlecrest Blvd NE

Ward 6:

  • 880 81 St SW
  • 497 85 St SW

Ward 9:

  • 60 St SE & 17 Ave SE

Ward 12:

  • 505E Mahogany Blvd SE
  • 299 Auburn Bay Ave SE
  • 151R Autumn Cl SE
  • 208R Brightonstone Ld SE
  • 100R Copperpond Cl SE
  • 41 Copperfield Pt SE
  • 676R Copperfield Blvd SE
  • 346R Inverness Pk SE

Ward 14:

  • 3 Legacy Cir SE

 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Young child dead after drowning in Calgary stormwater pond'
Young child dead after drowning in Calgary stormwater pond

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices