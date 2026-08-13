City of Calgary making safety improvements at 15 storm ponds

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The City of Calgary says more than a dozen stormwater retention ponds are set to receive safety improvements starting this month.

“Through a review of ponds across The City, these locations were identified as the highest priority for safety enhancements,” the City of Calgary said in a news release Thursday.

Work is set to begin in mid-August.

Currently, storm ponds in Calgary are marked by signage prohibiting entry into the water.

But some ponds in the city have been the site of tragedies, including earlier this summer when a young girl lost her life in the southeast community of Legacy.

The Legacy Small Pond, where seven-year-old Drihanna Matamona drowned, is one of the properties slated for improvements.

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The City of Calgary says the enhancements will include new interpretive signage to increase awareness of risks and creating natural dense barriers with the installation of thorny vegetation.

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“Permanent partial fencing and temporary seasonal fencing will also aid in creating a physical barrier to public access,” the city says.

Crews will also continue assessing other ponds to determine which ones could be next in line for safety improvements.

The list of ponds that will be seeing improvements includes:

Ward 3:

95R Harvest Hills Dr NE

142R Panatella Hl NW

Ward 5:

95R Saddlecrest Blvd NE

Ward 6:

880 81 St SW

497 85 St SW

Ward 9:

60 St SE & 17 Ave SE

Ward 12:

505E Mahogany Blvd SE

299 Auburn Bay Ave SE

151R Autumn Cl SE

208R Brightonstone Ld SE

100R Copperpond Cl SE

41 Copperfield Pt SE

676R Copperfield Blvd SE

346R Inverness Pk SE

Ward 14:

3 Legacy Cir SE

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