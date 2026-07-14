Calgary family mourns 7-year-old girl who drowned in southeast pond

The family of Drihanna Matamona, the young girl who drowned in a Legacy storm pond Sunday, says she was bright, loving and brought joy to everyone she met.

“When Drihanna was here, you would notice her presence,” says Ninon Ignoumba, Drihanna’s godmother.

“There are no words to express what we are feeling now, it’s just a tough moment.”

Drihanna was seven years old. Ignoumba says she loved to write, draw, and play with her siblings.

“If you take a puzzle and mix it around, she would put it in order,” says Ignoumba. “She was very, very smart.”

Drihanna was autistic and non-verbal, but her aunt, Gloria Massengo, says her personality shone through, adding she was always looking to make new friends.

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“She would come up to you, and she would just hold your hand,” says Massengo. “Even if she doesn’t know you, she would hold your hand and make you stand up, that just means she wants to play with you.”

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Her family now clings to these memories as they try to make sense of her tragic passing.

On Sunday afternoon, Drihanna left her house and went to a nearby pond. Her dad had been in the garage getting something out of the car. He quickly realized she was gone, but when he found her in the water it was too late. Drihanna’s mother was at work when she got the call that changed her world forever.

“Both parents, they can’t eat,” says Ignoumba. “It’s tough for them to swallow because the pain is still there.”

“It’s been really tough, especially for my sister,” says Massengo. “The only thing we can do is to be there for her and just show the emotional support she needs.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the grieving family cover funeral costs, household bills and any other immediate needs as they come to terms with Drihanna’s loss. A growing memorial at the pond is a physical representation of the outpouring of community support the family says they feel.

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“We know people are supporting us through this tragedy,” says Ignoumba. “We are so thankful for everything the community has been doing… We feel that we are not alone in this situation.”

As they lean on each other, Ignoumba and Massengo hope no other family has to live through a similar experience. They are hoping the City of Calgary may consider putting a fence around the pond that is near a playground, saying a child can drown quickly.

“We lost Drihanna,” says Ignoumba. We don’t want any family to go through this because it’s tough. If we can prevent, it’s better to prevent than to be sorry.”

The family is going to gather at the pond this Sunday evening at 5 p.m., and is inviting the everyone in the community to join them in remembering a girl they say was full of life.

“Full of joy, happiness,” says Ignoumba. “That’s what we’re going to keep in our memory. Our Drihanna will be with us forever.”