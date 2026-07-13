Young child dead after drowning in southeast Calgary stormwater pond

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department confirmed a young child who was pulled from a Calgary stormwater pond in critical, life-threatening condition on Sunday has died.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the southeast community of Legacy at a pond known in the community as Legacy Small Pond.

View image in full screen The Calgary stormwater pond, known as the Legacy Small Pond, where a young child died after drowning on Sunday. Global News

Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team, along with Calgary police and paramedics with emergency medical services, responded.

Story continues below advertisement

“We pulled all of our other water rescue crews to respond to the scene,” said CFD public information officer Alex Kwan. “My understanding is a number of those crews were on their active patrols on the (Bow) river so they would have to get back to the boat launch and then get the trailers and boat to the other locations.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When the first crews arrived on scene, Kwan said a family member had already pulled the child from the water.

However, despite CPR efforts by both fire crews and paramedics, the child did not survive.

“There was no transportation of the child, which means that it was called as a drowning fatality on scene,” Kwan said.

View image in full screen There’s no word yet on how the child ended up in the pond, but there are several signs along the bank warning people to stay out of the water. Global News

There is no word yet on the child’s age and identity. At this time, police haven’t determined how the child ended up in the pond. Kwan said the child may have been in the water for up to 20 minutes before being pulled out.