Young child dead after drowning in southeast Calgary stormwater pond

The Calgary Fire Department confirmed a young child who was pulled from a Calgary stormwater pond in critical, life-threatening condition on Sunday has died.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the southeast community of Legacy at a pond known in the community as Legacy Small Pond.
Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team, along with Calgary police and paramedics with emergency medical services, responded.
“We pulled all of our other water rescue crews to respond to the scene,” said CFD public information officer Alex Kwan. “My understanding is a number of those crews were on their active patrols on the (Bow) river so they would have to get back to the boat launch and then get the trailers and boat to the other locations.”
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When the first crews arrived on scene, Kwan said a family member had already pulled the child from the water.
However, despite CPR efforts by both fire crews and paramedics, the child did not survive.
“There was no transportation of the child, which means that it was called as a drowning fatality on scene,” Kwan said.
There is no word yet on the child’s age and identity. At this time, police haven’t determined how the child ended up in the pond. Kwan said the child may have been in the water for up to 20 minutes before being pulled out.
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