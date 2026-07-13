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Investigations

Young child dead after drowning in southeast Calgary stormwater pond

By Ken MacGillivray & Drew Stremick Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 1:32 pm
1 min read
A memorial of flowers and stuffed animals left along the banks of a Calgary stormwater pond where a young child drowned on Sunday. View image in full screen
There's a growing memorial of flowers and stuffed animals along the banks of a Calgary stormwater pond where a young child drowned on Sunday. Global News
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The Calgary Fire Department confirmed a young child who was pulled from a Calgary stormwater pond in critical, life-threatening condition on Sunday has died.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the southeast community of Legacy at a pond known in the community as Legacy Small Pond.

The Calgary stormwater pond, known as "Legacy Small Pond" where a young child died after drowning on Sunday. View image in full screen
The Calgary stormwater pond, known as the Legacy Small Pond, where a young child died after drowning on Sunday. Global News

Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team, along with Calgary police and paramedics with emergency medical services, responded.

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“We pulled all of our other water rescue crews to respond to the scene,” said CFD public information officer Alex Kwan. “My understanding is a number of those crews were on their active patrols on the (Bow) river so they would have to get back to the boat launch and then get the trailers and boat to the other locations.”

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When the first crews arrived on scene, Kwan said a family member had already pulled the child from the water.

However, despite CPR efforts by both fire crews and paramedics, the child did not survive.

“There was no transportation of the child, which means that it was called as a drowning fatality on scene,” Kwan said.

There's no word yet on how the child ended up in the pond, but there are several signs along the bank warning people to stay out of the water. View image in full screen
There’s no word yet on how the child ended up in the pond, but there are several signs along the bank warning people to stay out of the water. Global News

There is no word yet on the child’s age and identity. At this time, police haven’t determined how the child ended up in the pond. Kwan said the child may have been in the water for up to 20 minutes before being pulled out.

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