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6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 15, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Way too many immigration scams

  2. Anonymous
    July 15, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Should have been done years ago

  3. Whatever
    July 15, 2026 at 2:50 pm

    Good!

  4. Anonymous
    July 15, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    Sales of white Teslas about to slump

  5. Glen
    July 15, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    Excellent idea!!

  6. Dave
    July 15, 2026 at 2:26 pm

    Should pasue ALL.immigration until Canada can handle that growth

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Canada

Canada pauses immigration applications for parent, grandparent sponsorship

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Immigration lawyer reacts as some “Lost Canadians” told to return citizenship certificate '
Immigration lawyer reacts as some “Lost Canadians” told to return citizenship certificate 
Global's Jazan Grewal speaks with immigration lawyer Chantel Deloges after the federal government sent some letters to individuals who received citizenship certificates under the "lost Canadians" legislation to surrender them.  – Jun 21, 2026
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The federal government will not accept any new applications this year from people who want to sponsor their parents and grandparents to come to Canada.

The Immigration Department says the change is part of an effort to responsibly manage the system.

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There are 60,500 applications in progress already and the government expects to approve 15,000 parents and grandparents in each of the next two years from those existing files.

It will not accept new applications for this year in an effort to reduce wait times, which average about three years.

The program was launched in 2020, when more than 200,000 permanent residents and citizens expressed interest in sponsoring a parent or grandparent to come to Canada.

The pause on accepting new applications is in effect until further notice.

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