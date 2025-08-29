Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Investigations

Calgary drowning victim remembered as kind, compassionate and full of light

By Ken MacGillivray & Drew Stremick Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 7:02 pm
2 min read
A growing tribute of flowers and messages is seen alongside Mahogany Lake near the spot where two young Calgary men drowned earlier this week. View image in full screen
A growing tribute of flowers and messages is seen alongside Mahogany Lake near the spot where two young Calgary men drowned earlier this week. Global News
Parishioners at the First Assembly Church in Calgary’s Mayfair neighbourhood are in mourning after learning that the two young men who drowned on Wednesday in Mahogany Lake were members of their congregation.

In a message to parishioners that was posted on social media, the church said “words cannot express our heartache and we process this tremendous loss.”

Caelen Escalante of Calgary has been identifed as one of two men who tragically lost their lives when they drowned in Calgary's Mahogany Lake on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Caelan Escalante of Calgary has been identifed as one of two men who tragically lost their lives when they drowned in Calgary’s Mahogany Lake on Wednesday. Courtesy: First Assembly Church

One of the victims has been identified to Global News as Caelan Escalante.

The name of the second victim has not yet been released publicly.

Click to play video: 'Two men drown in Mahogany Lake in southeast Calgary'
Two men drown in Mahogany Lake in southeast Calgary

The bodies of the two men, who were in their 20s, were pulled from the lake by the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatic rescue team late Wednesday after bystanders reported seeing a man disappear under the water.

Rescuers later determined there were two victims.

Several bouquets of flowers placed by friends and family near the entrance to Mahogany Lake, part of a growing memorial to two young men who tragically drowned in the lake on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Several bouquets of flowers placed by friends and family near the entrance to Mahogany Lake, part of a growing memorial to two young men who tragically drowned in the lake on Wednesday. Global News

Michael Larson, who is a Pastor at the First Assembly Church, told Global News that Escalante was always around the church and had recently joined the church staff, helping to lead the church’s lighting and camera operators — a role in which he was thriving.

“He was one of the kindest men I knew. He just turned 20 recently and I think kindness, compassion, and full of light. He really was everywhere he went. He was smiling, he was kind, and people wanted to be around Caelan, and we’ll miss him terribly,” said Larson.

The Pastor of the Calgary's First Assembly Church described Caelen Escalante as one of the kindest men he knew, compassionate and full of light. View image in full screen
The Pastor of the Calgary’s First Assembly Church described Caelen Escalante as one of the kindest men he knew, compassionate and full of light. Courtesy: First Assembly Church

Gabriel Dantas has known Escalante for about two years and was one of his co-workers, and said he was a pleasure to work with.

“Working with him was amazing, it was almost like I had a brother, so it was very fun,” said Dantas.

“He would always have a smile on his face, he was always a joy. He was the lighting director and funny enough that he was a light to everyone, too.”

Dantas said Escalante had recently been accepted into Bible college, and was very excited about going.

Coming to grips with his friend’s sudden death, said Dantas, has been very difficult.

“We’re a community,” added Larson.  “Most people know church for what happens on Sunday, but it’s the week to week community.”

“Caelan’s legacy was kindness, for sure,” added Larson.  He would want all Calgarians to be treated as they would want to be treated with kindness, love and respect.”

That’s a sentiment also shared in a GoFundMe page set up to help the families of the young men.

It describes Escalate as a person who was “full of passion, love and life” who also “cared deeply for his friends and family.”

A celebration of life for the young man will be held at the First Assembly Church on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

