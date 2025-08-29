Calgary drowning victim remembered as kind, compassionate and full of light

Parishioners at the First Assembly Church in Calgary’s Mayfair neighbourhood are in mourning after learning that the two young men who drowned on Wednesday in Mahogany Lake were members of their congregation.
In a message to parishioners that was posted on social media, the church said “words cannot express our heartache and we process this tremendous loss.”
One of the victims has been identified to Global News as Caelan Escalante.
The name of the second victim has not yet been released publicly.
The bodies of the two men, who were in their 20s, were pulled from the lake by the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatic rescue team late Wednesday after bystanders reported seeing a man disappear under the water.
Rescuers later determined there were two victims.
Michael Larson, who is a Pastor at the First Assembly Church, told Global News that Escalante was always around the church and had recently joined the church staff, helping to lead the church’s lighting and camera operators — a role in which he was thriving.
“He was one of the kindest men I knew. He just turned 20 recently and I think kindness, compassion, and full of light. He really was everywhere he went. He was smiling, he was kind, and people wanted to be around Caelan, and we’ll miss him terribly,” said Larson.
Gabriel Dantas has known Escalante for about two years and was one of his co-workers, and said he was a pleasure to work with.
“Working with him was amazing, it was almost like I had a brother, so it was very fun,” said Dantas.
“He would always have a smile on his face, he was always a joy. He was the lighting director and funny enough that he was a light to everyone, too.”
Dantas said Escalante had recently been accepted into Bible college, and was very excited about going.
Coming to grips with his friend’s sudden death, said Dantas, has been very difficult.
“We’re a community,” added Larson. “Most people know church for what happens on Sunday, but it’s the week to week community.”
“Caelan’s legacy was kindness, for sure,” added Larson. He would want all Calgarians to be treated as they would want to be treated with kindness, love and respect.”
That’s a sentiment also shared in a GoFundMe page set up to help the families of the young men.
It describes Escalate as a person who was “full of passion, love and life” who also “cared deeply for his friends and family.”
A celebration of life for the young man will be held at the First Assembly Church on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
