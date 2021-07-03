Menu

Canada

Girl passes away after being pulled from Calgary lake: police

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 4:32 pm
Calgary rescue teams and paramedics on the scene at Mahogany Lake after a young girl went missing while swimming. View image in full screen
Calgary rescue teams and paramedics on the scene at Mahogany Lake after a young girl went missing while swimming. Global1/Global News

Calgary police said Saturday that an 11-year-old girl passed away after being pulled from a city lake earlier in the week.

The Calgary Fire Department’s aquatics team was called to Mahogany Lake at about 2 p.m. Monday after reports of a young swimmer jumping into the water and not resurfacing. The girl had reported entered the water with a number of other kids.

READ MORE: Girl airlifted to hospital after being pulled from Calgary lake

EMS said the girl was found by rescuers about an hour after she went missing. Calgary fire said she was located in about 15 to 18 feet of water before being brought to the dock where she was treated by paramedics.

Click to play video: 'Girl, man pulled from water and sent to Calgary hospitals in separate incidents' Girl, man pulled from water and sent to Calgary hospitals in separate incidents
Girl, man pulled from water and sent to Calgary hospitals in separate incidents

Officials said the girl was then airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening conditioning.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News online journalists Heide Pearson and Kaylen Small

