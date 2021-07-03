Girl passes away after being pulled from Calgary lake: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Saturday that an 11-year-old girl passed away after being pulled from a city lake earlier in the week.

The Calgary Fire Department’s aquatics team was called to Mahogany Lake at about 2 p.m. Monday after reports of a young swimmer jumping into the water and not resurfacing. The girl had reported entered the water with a number of other kids.

EMS said the girl was found by rescuers about an hour after she went missing. Calgary fire said she was located in about 15 to 18 feet of water before being brought to the dock where she was treated by paramedics.

Officials said the girl was then airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening conditioning.

— with files from Global News online journalists Heide Pearson and Kaylen Small