Girl airlifted to hospital after being pulled from Calgary lake

A girl was airlifted to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from Mahogany Lake on Monday afternoon by rescuers.

The Calgary Fire Department’s aquatics team was called to the lake at about 2 p.m. after an unknown number of kids jumped into the water. EMS said the call was about reports of a young swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing.

An 11-year-old girl was missing for an hour, EMS said.

The beach was closed and paramedics, as well as STARS Air Ambulance, were called to the scene.

STARS Air Ambulance at the scene after a young girl was pulled from the water of Mahogany Lake in Calgary. Global1/Global News

According to the CFD, the girl was found by divers in about 15 to 18 feet of water, and brought to the dock where she was treated by EMS.

The girl was airlifted by STARS to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, according to officials.

– With files from Global News’ Kaylen Small