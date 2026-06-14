The Toronto music scene has a ‘Banana Man’ situation

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


8 comments

  1. Chawnsy
    June 14, 2026 at 8:45 pm

    I’m getting old and spend most time with my young family now. I don’t have time to go to shows anymore, but I’ve been in many a pit and taken in many a hardcore show. I still find my way out to see a big name show occasion though. The idea that any punk, hardcore, metal, or any other sub-heavy or alternative rock band could instruct the fans to violently attack a guy just because he’s wearing an obnoxious suit goes against everything those shows and that music stands for. If this is the scene now, it’s turned into the very same pathetic thuggery and power tripping oppression to individuality it apparently stood against. Let the guy wear a stupid suit you pathetic lunatics.

  2. Grump
    June 14, 2026 at 8:33 pm

    No one paid to see banana man. He’s seeking attention. He got some he didn’t like. He made himself a lightning rod… And he got a jolt. Dude, lose the suit, no one bought a ticket to see you, don’t make it about yourself.

  3. I love bananas. Banana suits... not so much
    June 14, 2026 at 8:08 pm

    It’s pretty obvious that the band committed several criminal acts. This means that the police do not need a complaint to proceed against them. How about it cops? Going to do the right thing?

  4. Dadpool
    June 14, 2026 at 4:07 pm

    This situation should NEVER happen. I’ve been going to metal/punk/thrash concerts for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen a disgusting act like this.
    End It is a sub-mediocre band at best, and for “fans” to do their bidding, because some guy is harmlessly having fun in a goofy costume, is repulsive. Great bands would NEVER advocate for violence, AT THEIR SHOW, or otherwise!
    True fans of the concert experience (metal or any other genre) should be united and respectful of their peers.
    An unprovoked attack, at the request of any band/act, should NEVER be something fans need to worry about, when getting ready to go to the show.
    I hope to see Banana Man at a show some day. I’d have a cold beer ready for the guy.

  5. Greg
    June 14, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    What a moron…he’s stepping on the bands show…

  6. Serhat
    June 14, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    Why is this being reported as a funny story across the wbeb and not the actual assault that it is?

  7. Kay Elizabeth
    June 14, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    As a lifelong metalhead, I am horrified and disgusted. Metal is anti-fascist and anti-conformity to the core, and at 99% of shows the environment is deeply respectful of people’s clothing, bodily autonomy, and right to present themselves how they please. The actions by this band are no different than if someone demanded a woman in a crop top and short skirt be stripped and assaulted because she “wanted attention”, and it is sickening to see that sort of hive-mind, blindly-hateful rape culture coming in to spaces that are supposed to be loving and supportive.

  8. J Duncan
    June 14, 2026 at 11:36 am

    That was assault, theft and destruction of property. He should report it to the police.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Toronto music scene has a ‘Banana Man’ situation

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted June 14, 2026 10:00 am
4 min read
Banana Man at an End It show View image in full screen
The band End It confronted Toronto's 'Banana Man' at one of their shows. Screengrab/xRUCKUSx/Reddit
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto is in the global spotlight this week, and not just because of the World Cup. The world also seems transfixed on a man in a banana suit. And it hasn’t been going well for the banana.

On June 5, a hardcore band called Terror headlined a show at Lithuanian House on a tour supporting their album, Still Suffer. Also on the bill was End It, a hardcore band from Baltimore. When they took the stage, they couldn’t help notice the giant banana in the audience, or, more correctly, a man in a sparkly banana suit.

This was Banana Man, a guy named Scott who has made a habit of going to rock gigs dressed this way. He’s been spotted crowd-surfing at a Rise Against Show (his second time) and in a giant circle pit at a gig by System of a Down. He clearly loves what he does and has connected with moshers all over the city at hardcore, metal, punk and emo gigs.

Story continues below advertisement
“People have been trying to dim my sparkle my entire life,” he posted on his Instagram stories, bananagate_to. “It sucks, but I’m used to it. I’ve surfered [sic] hundreds of people in this suit, all genders, all ages, safely. Especially, a lot of first-timers that felt safe to approach me for their first surf.”

His banana suits take a beating, but he considers it normal wear and tear. He’s gone through three so far.

Back to the show on June 5. End It frontman Akil Godsey would have none of Banana Man’s fun, so he basically put a bounty on him.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re just gonna address it. Do you want to do this now or later?” Godsey said. “Banana Man, what the f–k is you doing?”

The crowd cheered. The reaction annoyed Godsey.

“No, no, no, no, no, you don’t get rewarded for doing that sh-t. He wanted the attention, and now he has it.”

At this point, the bassist stepped in.

“And now, everyone here has to kill you.”

Godsey then said, “And now, if you strip the banana, you get this lovely set list,” as he brandished a big handwritten set list. “I’m just saying, he was asking for attention. Now you got it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those closest to Banana Man immediately set on him like rabid wolverines, and the banana suit was destroyed in seconds. The headpiece was later tossed around through the crowd like some bounty in Game of Thrones.

Banana Man was, of course, angered and hurt. A Reddit poster said, “I saw banana guy outside between sets. Poor dude was sulking, said he was beat up and sore. He said he was more sad about not having the costume anymore 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

He issued this statement:

“@enditbaltmore two of your band members crossed the line…and I’m obligated to speak on it. F–k the police? While, policing what people wear? Take off, hoser. The message last night; Conform or get called out, exactly the opposite of what Hardcore is supposed to be. I was an unwilling participant, attacked and clothing removed at the direction of a band I paid to see… What would you do?”

Those I’ve talked to say that the Banana Man situation has split (sorry) the Toronto hardcore community. Some people say Banana Man is just a sad attention-seeker, while others are celebrating this expression of non-conformity and getting lost in the joy of music.

People have been wearing strange and dumb costumes to gigs for years. This is not a new thing created by Banana Man. Audience members have been dressing outlandishly for gigs since at least the punk days of the mid-’70s. A guy in a banana costume? Cool cool cool.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, it’s not uncommon for fans to wear bald caps to Pitbull shows. Been to any gig by Sabrina Carpenter? How many people were wearing sparkly costumes? For decades, Kiss fans spent hours on their makeup for heading out. Ever been to a goth show? Superman and Santa Claus outfits have been seen at metal gigs. I once got bumped by a T. rex on its way into the pit. They had to elbow a couple of Pikachus and a SpongeBob out of the way. And let’s not even start on the clothing/costuming prep that faces a hardcore Taylor Swift or Beyoncé fan. In fact, when the latter played Texas in 2023, the result was a shortage of silver clothes in the northern part of the state.

Here’s a wild stat from Censuswide: More than 7.5 million “single-use outfits for concerts or festivals” are purchased every year in the U.K. alone. That’s an expenditure of around 2.7 billion pounds (about $5 billion) just this summer.

Listen, if this cosplay isn’t hurting anyone, what’s the problem? And isn’t the fun of Banana Man a-peeling? (Sorry again.)

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices