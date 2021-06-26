People, fawn rescued in multiple river incidents in Calgary on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

River rescues by the Calgary Fire Department weren’t limited to humans on Saturday.

Crews pulled a fawn struggling in the current out of the Harvie Passage. Animal Services took the animal into care in good condition, the CFD said.

Multiple people were also rescued from the Bow and Elbow rivers from before noon to about 3 p.m., the CFD said.

CFD Batt. Chief Keith Stahl said there were five distinct calls at the same time for several boaters in need of help.

“Multiple rafts and other watercraft were found to be in distress over a three-hour period after capsizing and having impacts with bridges,” the CFD said in a news release.

“The rescued boaters were found on islands and banks without their watercraft as well as boaters who lost their boats and were stranded in the water at or near bridges.”

The sixth call was for a hiker with “traumatic injuries” near the Weaselhead area of the Elbow River who was inaccessible by road or path and had to be reached by boat, the CFD said.

Stahl predicted more rescues throughout the day, mentioning that more people were heading to the river and noting the latest call for a capsized canoe.

“Make sure you’re prepared when you head out. What starts out as a fun day on the water can turn disastrous very quickly,” he told Global News. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Make sure you're prepared when you head out. What starts out as a fun day on the water can turn disastrous very quickly," he told Global News.

The fire department reminded people that where there is water, there are risks.

“All watercraft users must wear life-jackets, ensure they have the required equipment for boating and must avoid consuming alcohol and other intoxicants on Calgary’s waterways,” the CFD said.

“Boaters should avoid tying multiple crafts together as this can lead to dangerous entanglement.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Boaters should avoid tying multiple crafts together as this can lead to dangerous entanglement."