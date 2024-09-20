Menu

Environment

Manitoba to encourage renewable energy while acknowledging fossil fuel use

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
Premier Wab Kinew speaks at an event Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Premier Wab Kinew speaks at an event Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Randall Paull / Global News
Manitoba’s government says it will encourage the development of renewable energy in the province while acknowledging fossil fuels aren’t going away any time soon.

Premier Wab Kinew says his government will provide loan guarantees to help First Nations build up to 600 megawatts of new wind-powered electricity generation.

He says there will also be continued incentives to buy zero-emission vehicles.

Kinew says his New Democrat government will ensure growth of the charging network for those vehicles.

The plan also includes moves to increase energy efficiency in buildings and encourage homebuilders to install devices such as heat pumps in new construction.

Kinew says nearly three-quarters of Manitoba’s energy use is from fossil fuels and those energy sources will remain important.

But he says the government will bring in stronger oversight of the province’s oil and gas sector.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

