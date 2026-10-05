2nd potential AI data centre worries Saint John residents: ‘We have questions’

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A second potential data centre in Saint John, N.B., is raising new questions for residents already fighting one proposed near the community of Lorneville.

Data centres are used in artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-tech industries, and require massive amounts of electricity not just to run, but also cool the computer servers.

Residents say they’re worried about the impact of these large-scale data centres on the environment, people’s health, and the power grid.

“A lot of this is very concerning because the technology that we’re dealing with, AI and data centres, it’s moving faster than government regulations,” said resident Lauren Smith.

“So, we’re very concerned that noise ordinances, industrial uses, 24/7 pollution (…) these things should be addressed and they have not been addressed.

“This is new technology. Our regulations are very poor, very old, and they do not meet the standards of today.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This is new technology. Our regulations are very poor, very old, and they do not meet the standards of today."

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Smith is a member of the local advocacy group, Save Lorneville, which has been vocally opposed to a proposed centre at the Spruce Lake Industrial Park that is currently under environmental review.

2:07 Saint John, Lorneville residents protest data centre

That proposal, from U.S.-based VoltaGrid and Beacon Data Centers from Alberta, includes a 390-megawatt centre and gas plant.

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The group Save Lorneville recently secured documents from the province under a right to information request.

Those documents, which were shared with Global News, reveal a second large-scale data centre has been proposed for Saint John by another U.S. company: Cross River Infrastructure Partners.

Correspondence between the company and Opportunities New Brunswick shows the project is initially requesting 50 megawatts of network-firm power, with potential future expansion opportunities to incorporate grid responsive capacity and further economic development.

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Opportunities New Brunswick, a provincial Crown corporation that leads economic development in the province, was unable to comment by deadline.

In a statement, the City of Saint John said it “did receive preliminary inquiries and correspondence from Cross River Infrastructure Partners,” but doesn’t have any updates on the proposal.

Smith and other advocates say limited public dialogue leaves questions over what such projects would pay for power and water, and how those resources would be made available.

“Who is going to pay for the electrical grid build out? Will that be the responsibility of the ratepayers? Will there be subsidies for projects like this?” said Smith.

NB Power tells Global News projects of this size need “contractual flexibility” to protect the grid and rates, and must fit within its long-term supply plan.

Smith also points out there are many unknowns about the impact on human health and greenhouse gas emissions.

2:16 Premier Tim Houston softens stance on prospect of data centres in the province

Other parts of the country are also grappling with how to regulate AI data centres.

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In recent months, Canada announce a new AI strategy that includes plans for large-scale AI data centres.

In neighbouring Nova Scotia, Premier Tim Houston recently softened his stance on the prospect of new data centres, saying if a company can protect the water, ratepayers and create economic opportunity, “we will hear them out.”

In contrast, several municipalities in Ontario have voted on whether to place moratoriums on the centres while they study possible guardrails.

There’s also been opposition in Alberta, where several provincial townhalls were dominated by heated questions and angry remarks over possible environmental risks, water usage and the cost of energy associated with the data centres.

2:00 AI townhall in Alberta elicits fiery response as province looks to promote data centres

Smith says she believes the New Brunswick government owes it to residents to have open dialogue and properly consult with them about potential projects.

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“We are concerned citizens and we have questions,” she said.

“If a data centre goes into Lorneville, this won’t be Lorneville’s problem. This will be New Brunswick’s problem. Whoever is paying for electricity in the province should be concerned about a hyperscale data centre.”