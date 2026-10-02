Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Rare Thoracosaurus Fossil Unearthed

By Raygan Johnson Global News
Posted October 2, 2026 5:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rare Thoracosaurus Fossil Unearthed'
Rare Thoracosaurus Fossil Unearthed
Rare Thoracosaurus Fossil Unearthed
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parks Canada and the Royal Saskatchewan Museum hosted their annual Fossil Fever in August in Grasslands National Park, a dig that includes paleontologists and the public. This year a rare thoracosaurus tooth was the highlight of the dig, uncovering new history in Saskatchewan. This is the third thoracosaurus tooth to be found in the province, forming a pattern.

Kaitlin Lindblad, a University of Regina PhD student, who has been studying crocodile fossils for five years now, was thrilled with the discovery.

“When the tooth this year popped out, I basically did like a happy dance around the quarry and started running around in circles. So needless to say, I was pretty ecstatic and pretty excited and honestly couldn’t believe that there was still more to find out there. And it also raises the question, okay, like what else are we going to find in future fossil fevers in future years?”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the third thoracosaurus tooth to be found in the Grasslands National Park, one in 2016, and the other a year prior. The thoracosaurus is already a rare animal but before these last teeth were discovered the idea that they might have lived here wasn’t realistic.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kaitlin Lindblad’s thesis revolves around paleontology in southeast Saskatchewan, is a pioneer in this research. According to her, the Frenchman formation in Saskatchewan and the Hell Creek formation are quite popular.

“It’s a really well known formation, very well studied, very well searched, so to being able to help find a new animal. It’s a little bit intimidating, but it’s also super cool that I can be contributing to this research.”

The reason this find is so unique is because the thoracosaurus is more of a marine animal, so to find these fossils in Grasslands National Park is extremely rare and it opens up a whole new world of mystery in paleontology.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices