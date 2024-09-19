SCO takes province, Hydro to court over ‘dying’ Lake Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro and the provincial government are being taken to court over the future of Lake Winnipeg.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), which represents more than 30 Manitoba First Nations, filed a statement of claim at the Court of King’s Bench on Thursday, and is issuing a challenge under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to have the lake declared a living entity.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the lake, known traditionally as Weeniibiikiisagaygun, is “on life support” due to what SCO is calling decades of poor decision-making and stewardship by Hydro.

“Weeniibiikiisagaygun has unselfishly kept people, animals, and fish alive for thousands of years. Now she is dying as Manitoba Hydro profits,” Daniels said.

“It is time for us all to stand up for Lake Winnipeg and say, ‘no more’. We must change our ways to save her life.”

According to SCO’s claim, the province and the Crown corporation have artificially controlled water levels and outflow for years, which has impacted wetlands, wildlife and First Nations treaty rights.

“A report by the Clean Environment Commission more than a decade ago found, among many shortfalls, that Manitoba Hydro did not properly consider environmental protection and climate change in its planning and operations,” Daniels said.

“The improper management by Manitoba Hydro and the province is devasting to Lake Winnipeg and all the life she supports. Weeniibiikiisagaygun is sick, the wetlands are sick, the fish are sick. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to harvest food and traditional medicine. It’s time to make things right.”

Daniels said SCO is calling for an environmental assessment and demanding First Nations participation.

SCO’s legal challenge also includes three elders and water protectors, Mary Maytwayashing, Robert Maytwayashing and Emery Stagg, along with knowledge keeper Taylor Galvin, as plaintiffs.

“Weeniibiikiisagaygun has a spirit, is sacred and is living. First Nations Knowledge Keepers, land users and rights holders tell us that Lake Winnipeg is suffering, and she is sick,” Mary Maytwayashing said.

“Western scientists agree. It is our responsibility to speak on behalf of Lake Winnipeg as she is unable to speak for herself. Her well-being is crucial to the health of current and future generations.”