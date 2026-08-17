Calgary’s Max Bell Park and pathway being redeveloped, city seeks feedback

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It already offers a scenic view of Calgary’s downtown skyline, along with easy access to the city’s network of trails and the CTrain.

Now the City of Calgary has some major improvements planned for Max Bell Park and the adjoining pathway so more people can enjoy it.

The space is located just south of Memorial Drive and west of Barlow Trail, on the east side of the Max Bell Arena parking lot.

View image in full screen The City of Calgary has commissioned two different overhead renderings of what the redeveloped space could look like and is seeking public feedback on what it should include. Source: City of Calgary

The two-fold plan includes improvements to the existing pathway network, west of Albert Park/Radisson Heights, as well as developing an “under-utilized” piece of land, about 4,000 square metres, or about one acre.

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Among the ideas being proposed are amphitheatre-style seating and stairs built into the hill, an open plaza that can be used for fitness or play activities and an overhead structure to frame the downtown skyline, creating an area that can be used for a range of small-scale events, festivals and other community uses.

View image in full screen The City of Calgary has also commissioned several artist renderings of what the redeveloped area would look like and is seeking feedback from the public. Source: Calgary.ca

Prior to the start of construction in 2028, the City of Calgary is asking the public for feedback on the proposed plans and the “most effective design concept” for future use, including a large number of artist renderings of what the redeveloped space would look like.

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More information on the city’s proposed plans, along with the artist renderings, is available on the city’s website.

The window for public feedback closes on Aug. 27.