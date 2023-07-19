Much ado about dog doo-doo in Calgary parks; city launches survey

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary wants your say on the issue of owners not picking up after their dogs in off-leash parks and other green spaces.

A new online survey, available until July 26, asks Calgarians to share “feedback and ideas on responsible pet behaviour — especially dog waste removal.”

According to a City of Calgary Parks’ spokesperson, there are approximately 92,000 dogs registered in Calgary that, on average, produce between half-a-pound to a pound of waste each day.

The survey’s questions are designed to determine how well informed citizens are on where dogs are allowed and the bylaws on required dog poop collection, while also searching for potential solutions to the unscooped poop.

The city has also released a list of potential slogans it may use to promote dog waste collection including ‘Be a Poop-erhero! Pick up after your pup!,’ ‘Make Calgary #1: Pick up your #2s!’, and Dog Poop: Chocolate for coyotes!.’

Story continues below advertisement

The survey is available HERE.

— With files from Global News’ Norma Reid