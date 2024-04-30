Menu

Canada

Talks conclude over a global plastic pollution treaty. What to know

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2024 7:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Ottawa hosts United Nations summit calling to end plastic pollution'
Business Matters: Ottawa hosts United Nations summit calling to end plastic pollution
WATCH ABOVE: Business Matters: Ottawa hosts United Nations summit calling to end plastic pollution
Nations working to end plastic pollution have made progress on a treaty after talks concluded Tuesday in Ottawa.

Delegates and observers at the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution went over the text of what would be in this global treaty.

One of the more contentious ideas involves limiting how much plastic is manufactured.

That idea remains in the treaty text over the strong objections of plastic-producing countries and companies, as well as and oil and gas exporters.

Click to play video: 'How countries are trying to fight a growing plastic problem'
How countries are trying to fight a growing plastic problem
The Canadian-hosted talks, which opened last week and lasted into early Tuesday morning, marked the final day of the fourth round of talks.

Story continues below advertisement

The fifth and final set of discussions will begin November 25th in Busan, South Korea.

Preparations for that session will focus on how to finance the implementation of the treaty, assess the chemicals of concern in plastic products, and look at product design.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

