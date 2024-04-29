Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Billie Eilish Canada concert dates: ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour hitting 3 Canadian cities

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Billie Eilish singing on stage. She is wearing an oversized, jacket-blazer and a pink headband. View image in full screen
FILE - Billie Eilish on April 29, 2024, announced the 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour which will stop i three Canadian cities this year. Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Everyone’s favourite Bad Guy is coming to Canada.

On Monday morning, Billie Eilish announced a massive tour in support of her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. 

The tour of the same name will kick off in Quebec City on Sept. 29. From there, the singer-songwriter will perform a two-show stint in Toronto Oct. 1 and 2 before heading to the southern United States.

Eilish will also reach Canada’s west coast for a concert in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

The general ticket sale begins on May 3, though fans will have the opportunity to score tickets earlier using either an American Express Card on April 30 or through other Live Nation presales beginning May 1.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Eilish’s much anticipated third album Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released May 17.

Trending Now

The newly announced tour will continue Eilish’s partnership with Reverb, an environmental nonprofit aiming to decrease greenhouse gas pollution and waste on the tour (and otherwise). A portion of the ticket sales from the Hit Me Hard and Soft shows will be donated to Reverb.

Variety reported the initiative will also see plant-based foods offered at concessions through Support+Feed, a charity launched by Eilish’s mother.

Story continues below advertisement

Eilish will appear in three Canadian cities on the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which spans from late September to late July:

  • Sept. 29 – Quebec City, Centre Videotron
  • Oct. 1 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
  • Oct. 2 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
  • Dec. 3 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

For a full list of Eilish’s 2024-2025 tour dates, visit her Instagram page.

Click to play video: 'TikTok or Not? Taylor Swift’s chai tea creations to Billie Eilish’s vegan wonder'
TikTok or Not? Taylor Swift’s chai tea creations to Billie Eilish’s vegan wonder
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices