Billie Eilish Canada concert dates: ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour hitting 3 Canadian cities

Everyone’s favourite Bad Guy is coming to Canada.

On Monday morning, Billie Eilish announced a massive tour in support of her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The tour of the same name will kick off in Quebec City on Sept. 29. From there, the singer-songwriter will perform a two-show stint in Toronto Oct. 1 and 2 before heading to the southern United States.

Eilish will also reach Canada’s west coast for a concert in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 3.

The general ticket sale begins on May 3, though fans will have the opportunity to score tickets earlier using either an American Express Card on April 30 or through other Live Nation presales beginning May 1.

Eilish’s much anticipated third album Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released May 17.

The newly announced tour will continue Eilish’s partnership with Reverb, an environmental nonprofit aiming to decrease greenhouse gas pollution and waste on the tour (and otherwise). A portion of the ticket sales from the Hit Me Hard and Soft shows will be donated to Reverb.

Variety reported the initiative will also see plant-based foods offered at concessions through Support+Feed, a charity launched by Eilish’s mother.

Eilish will appear in three Canadian cities on the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which spans from late September to late July:

Sept. 29 – Quebec City, Centre Videotron

Oct. 1 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 2 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 3 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

For a full list of Eilish’s 2024-2025 tour dates, visit her Instagram page.