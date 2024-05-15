Man who allegedly punched Steve Buscemi identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

The New York City Police Department have identified the man they believe randomly punched actor Steve Buscemi in the streets of Manhattan.

Shortly after news of Buscemi’s assault was made public, the NYPD released surveillance images of their suspect, showing a middle-aged man wearing a blue T-shirt and black jogging pants.

In a statement to Global News, the NYPD’s public information commission identified the man in the photos as 50-year-old Clifton Williams.

View image in full screen Surveillance images of a man believed to have punched Steve Buscemi on the streets of New York on May 8, 2024. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The NYPD have not been able to locate Williams and the search for him in ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Buscemi was punched last Wednesday, May 8, leaving him with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

His publicist confirmed the assault on Sunday and announced that the Boardwalk Empire actor “is OK.”

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the publicist said. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

NBC New York reported that the Buscemi was in Kips Bay around Third Avenue and East 28th Street when he was approached by a stranger. Buscemi was leaning up against a wall, texting on his phone, when the stranger came up to him and slugged him across the face.

Medics responded to the scene of the attack and took Buscemi to nearby Bellevue Hospital.

Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also recently attacked in New York City.

Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. The actor chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.