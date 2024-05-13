Steve Buscemi punched in the face in random New York City attack

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Steve Buscemi was punched while he walked in New York City on Wednesday, and was hospitalized with bruising, swelling and bleeding of his left eye.

Buscemi’s publicist released a statement on Sunday, confirming that the Fargo actor “is OK.”

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the publicist said. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

The statement alludes to a string of similar punching incidents that has rocked Manhattan recently. Early this year, numerous women took to social media with claims that they had been randomly punched on the street. On March 29, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said it had identified at least seven such incidents in the two weeks prior.

Three arrests were made but officials said there was no indication that the punching attacks were connected.

No arrests have been made in the assault on Buscemi, though the investigation is ongoing.

NBC New York reports that the Buscemi was in Kips Bay, in midtown Manhattan around Third Avenue and East 28th Street, when he was approached by a stranger. Buscemi was leaning up against a wall, texting on his phone, when the stranger came up to him and slugged him across the face.

Medics responded to the scene of the attack and took Buscemi to nearby Bellevue Hospital.

New Yorkers were quick to show their support for Buscemi, who was a New York City firefighter before becoming an acclaimed actor.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger getting suited up for battle in the 1985 film Commando, with the caption: “off to have a quiet chat with Steve Buscemi’s attacker.”

off to have a quiet chat with Steve Buscemi’s attacker pic.twitter.com/W0JI2qXAr1 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) May 13, 2024

Another X user shared a gif from the movie 300, showing Spartan warriors readying their shields.

“Just a reminder that Steve Buscemi rejoined the (New York City Fire Department) as a volunteer after 9/11,” the user wrote. “(H)e risked his life to search through the rubble and NY will never forget that so you come for him you come for all of us.”

Just a reminder that Steve Buscemi rejoined the FDNY as a volunteer after 9/11 to help rescue and recover

(Before he was an actor he was a fire fighter) he risked his life to search through the rubble and NY will never forget that so you come for him you come for all of us pic.twitter.com/Gl5eYFFs6X — 414rl yabanci 😎✌️ (@414rl1) May 13, 2024

Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also recently attacked in New York City.

Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. The actor chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

— With files from The Associated Press