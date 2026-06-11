‘X-Men’ actor Tyler Mane diagnosed with breast cancer: ‘It’s super rare’

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Retired Canadian wrestler Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in X-Men and Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mane, who started his career as a professional wrestler, shared that he has started chemotherapy.

“One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and I’m one of them. Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” the X-Men actor said.

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The 59-year-old actor said he will be documenting his journey to “kick this thing in the ass.”

“Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1 per cent of breast cancers are men,” Mane wrote as the caption to his post.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early.

“If caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!”

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In a second video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Mane thanked his followers for “all the love and outreach.”

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“It’s made me very emotional and brought me to tears. Thank you so much. I’m on estrogen blockers but obviously not enough. I’ve been crying about all the comments,” Mane said as he began to cry.

“I’ve got this. I’m going to kick cancer’s ass. I’m probably stupid but I decided to do a challenge. I’m seeing how many push-ups I can do every day and squats every day.”

“Thank you so much for all the love everyone. I greatly appreciate it. I got this. I’m gonna kick cancer’s ass. Thank you for coming along for the journey,” he wrote in the video’s caption. “We need to spread the awareness. Cancer sucks but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle.”

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On Wednesday, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared a third chemo update on Instagram, writing, “If you are going through anything shitty right now – you and I got this! Time to kick some ass!! Day 3 chemo. Stayin’ strong.”

Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

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Breast cancer is most often diagnosed in women, but men can also develop it, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

All adults have breast tissue, though male breasts are less developed and less than one per cent of all breast cancers occur in men, according to the organization.

Breast cancer in men is similar to the disease in women. Most breast cancers diagnosed in men are ductal carcinoma, which starts in the cells lining the ducts, the Canadian Cancer Society notes.

Breast cancer in men is often diagnosed at a later stage because screening with mammography is not done like it is for women, but breast cancer survival by stage in men is similar to survival by stage in women, according to the organization.