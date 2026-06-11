Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘X-Men’ actor Tyler Mane diagnosed with breast cancer: ‘It’s super rare’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 10:15 am
3 min read
Tyler Mane attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at the David H. Koch Theater on Monday, July 22, 2024, in New York. View image in full screen
Tyler Mane attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at the David H. Koch Theater on Monday, July 22, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Retired Canadian wrestler Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in X-Men and Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mane, who started his career as a professional wrestler, shared that he has started chemotherapy.

“One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and I’m one of them. Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” the X-Men actor said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba researchers developing breakthrough breast cancer imaging technology'
Manitoba researchers developing breakthrough breast cancer imaging technology
Story continues below advertisement

The 59-year-old actor said he will be documenting his journey to “kick this thing in the ass.”

“Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1 per cent of breast cancers are men,” Mane wrote as the caption to his post.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early.

“If caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!”

Story continues below advertisement

In a second video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Mane thanked his followers for “all the love and outreach.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s made me very emotional and brought me to tears. Thank you so much. I’m on estrogen blockers but obviously not enough. I’ve been crying about all the comments,” Mane said as he began to cry.

“I’ve got this. I’m going to kick cancer’s ass. I’m probably stupid but I decided to do a challenge. I’m seeing how many push-ups I can do every day and squats every day.”

“Thank you so much for all the love everyone. I greatly appreciate it. I got this. I’m gonna kick cancer’s ass. Thank you for coming along for the journey,” he wrote in the video’s caption. “We need to spread the awareness. Cancer sucks but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared a third chemo update on Instagram, writing, “If you are going through anything shitty right now – you and I got this! Time to kick some ass!! Day 3 chemo. Stayin’ strong.”

Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

Story continues below advertisement

Breast cancer is most often diagnosed in women, but men can also develop it, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Improving breast radiotherapy for every body'
Health Matters: Improving breast radiotherapy for every body

All adults have breast tissue, though male breasts are less developed and less than one per cent of all breast cancers occur in men, according to the organization.

Breast cancer in men is similar to the disease in women. Most breast cancers diagnosed in men are ductal carcinoma, which starts in the cells lining the ducts, the Canadian Cancer Society notes.

Breast cancer in men is often diagnosed at a later stage because screening with mammography is not done like it is for women, but breast cancer survival by stage in men is similar to survival by stage in women, according to the organization.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices