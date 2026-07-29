Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Sam Smith confirms engagement to fashion designer Christian Cowan

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 10:17 am
2 min read
Christian Cowan, left, and Sam Smith depart The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. View image in full screen
Christian Cowan, left, and Sam Smith depart the Mark Hotel prior to attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sam Smith has revealed their engagement to fashion designer and longtime partner Christian Cowan.

The Stay With Me singer confirmed the news to the New York Times, sharing that after the last three-plus years with Cowan, they have officially become a fiancé.

News of Smith’s engagement comes less than a month before the Too Good At Goodbyes singer releases their fifth studio album, Hazel Eyes, on Aug. 21.

Click to play video: 'Sam Smith Says Therapy Changed Everything Creatively'
Sam Smith Says Therapy Changed Everything Creatively

Smith told the newspaper that the title of the album is a tribute to their fiancé’s eye colour.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith also confirmed that they began working on the first track on their upcoming album the night before their first date with Cowan, 32, and finished it while they continued dating.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The song, titled Everlasting Love, was the first time the 34-year-old singer wrote “about requited love,” they shared.

“It really feels like a lifetime I’ve waited to sing a song like this,” Smith added.

“For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, and singing love songs,” Smith told the New York Times. “I’m not going to allow the poison that I read and that I see to affect my way of loving.”

Smith and Cowan attended this year’s Met Gala together, where the singer wore an outfit designed by their partner.

In a post on Instagram, Cowan shared a note written to Smith while showing off their outfits for the Met Gala.

“I have always loved Erté. I love the way he brought costume art to the world through his visionary illustrations. The infamous 1920’s opulence and craft. 255,000 individual crystals and beads. 2,000 hours of artisanal hand sewing. This look is a love letter to the king of fashion illustration, and to my love, Sam,” Cowan wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2024, where they both wore roses dipped in 24-carat gold and sterling silver that were attached to their outfits.

“Early on in our days, I gave Sam a metal-plated rose,” Cowan told Vogue. “So it was a nod to that moment.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices