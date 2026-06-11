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Environment

Popular hiking area west of Canmore, Alta. closed because of rockslide danger

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 7:30 pm
1 min read
Alberta Parks has shut down the area around the popular Grassi Lakes hiking area just west of Canmore following a recent rockslide. View image in full screen
Alberta Parks has shut down the area around the popular Grassi Lakes hiking area just west of Canmore following a recent rockslide. Global News
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Alberta Parks has shut down a large area around the popular Grassi Lakes hiking trails just west of the town of Canmore because of a rockslide.

In an post online, provincial officials say the closure encompasses a section of the Spray Lakes Road, Highway 742 and the Smith-Dorrien Trail — including the Grassi Lakes day use area, Grassi Lake interpretive trail, Grassi Lake upper trail and Reclaimer Trails — until further notice.

Alberta Parks warns a recent rockslide has “resulted in dangerous conditions for all road users” and “unsupported rock remains above the road” that could result in a second slide.

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An assessment is underway, but the warning says so far the timeline for repairs and reopening of the area is uncertain.

A map of the affected area has been posted online with Alberta Parks asking people to respect the closure and stay clear of the area.

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A map posted online shows the large area affected by the closure which went into effect on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A map posted online shows the large area affected by the closure which went into effect on Wednesday. Source: Alberta Parks

Alberta Parks says day-use areas in Peter Lougheed and Spray Valley Provincial Park, the Spray Lakes West Campground, Ha Ling Peak, Miner’s Peak, East End of Rundle (EEOR), and Goat Creek trailheads can still be accessed via Highway 40 South and the open portion of the Spray Lakes Road/Highway 742/Smith-Dorrien Trail northbound.

However, people heading into the area are also being warned that they should be prepared for longer travel times.

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