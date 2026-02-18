Menu

Traffic

Rockslide closes Highway 93 between B.C. and Alberta until at least noon on Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 5:55 pm
1 min read
A rockslide has closed Highway 93 between B.C. and Alberta on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A rockslide closed Highway 93 between B.C. and Alberta on Wednesday. Linda Tutt
A rockslide has closed Highway 93, just north of Radium Hot Springs.

The slide was first reported on Wednesday morning.

According to DriveBC, the next update is not until 11 a.m. PT, or noon MST on Thursday.

There is still no estimated time of reopening.

DriveBC says there is no local detour in place. An alternative route is available via Highway 1 east from Golden into Alberta.

 

