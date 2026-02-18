Rockslide closes Highway 93 between B.C. and Alberta until at least noon on Thursday

A rockslide has closed Highway 93, just north of Radium Hot Springs.
The slide was first reported on Wednesday morning.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
According to DriveBC, the next update is not until 11 a.m. PT, or noon MST on Thursday.
There is still no estimated time of reopening.
Trending Now
DriveBC says there is no local detour in place. An alternative route is available via Highway 1 east from Golden into Alberta.
Write a comment