3 minor hockey players killed in collision south of Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 6:57 pm
1 min read
Three members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs junior hockey team have been killed in a motor vehicle accident in Stavely, south of Calgary.
Three members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs junior A hockey team have been killed in a motor vehicle accident in Stavely, south of Calgary. Courtesy: southernalbertamustangs.com
Three members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs Junior hockey team have been killed in a motor vehicle collision south of Calgary.

The team from Stavely, located just over an hour south of Calgary, issued a statement on social media Monday afternoon, confirming the tragic news.

The team said the three players were headed to practice when the crash happened.

“There are no words that can adequately express the depth of our grief,” reads the statement.

“These young men were more than hockey players — they were teammates, sons, brothers, friends and deeply loved members of our Mustang’s family and the communities we call home.”

A team statement, posted on social media on Monday afternoon, confirms the death of three member of the Southern Alberta Mustangs minor hockey team in a motor vehicle accident. View image in full screen
A team statement, posted on social media on Monday afternoon, confirms the death of three member of the Southern Alberta Mustangs minor hockey team in a motor vehicle accident. Source: facebook.com
In a separate news release sent out just before noon Monday, RCMP from nearby town of Claresholm confirmed members of the detachment were “on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 at 55 Avenue” in the community of Stavely.

No other details on the crash, including how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured, has been released.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

