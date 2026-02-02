3 minor hockey players killed in collision south of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Three members of the Southern Alberta Mustangs Junior hockey team have been killed in a motor vehicle collision south of Calgary.

The team from Stavely, located just over an hour south of Calgary, issued a statement on social media Monday afternoon, confirming the tragic news.

The team said the three players were headed to practice when the crash happened.

“There are no words that can adequately express the depth of our grief,” reads the statement.

“These young men were more than hockey players — they were teammates, sons, brothers, friends and deeply loved members of our Mustang’s family and the communities we call home.”

View image in full screen A team statement, posted on social media on Monday afternoon, confirms the death of three member of the Southern Alberta Mustangs minor hockey team in a motor vehicle accident. Source: facebook.com

In a separate news release sent out just before noon Monday, RCMP from nearby town of Claresholm confirmed members of the detachment were “on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 at 55 Avenue” in the community of Stavely.

No other details on the crash, including how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured, has been released.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…