Two seafood companies facing fines following a Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries investigation into alleged illegal lobster processing deny the claims.
The department issued a statement Monday saying Oceanova Lobster Ltd. in Digby County has received five tickets with combined fines of almost $100,000.
The company is accused of selling illegally processed lobster, processing lobster without a provincial licence and failing to provide information about the source and destination of lobster.
Get daily National news
It says Shelburne County-based firm Independent Fisheries Ltd. has received a $28,872 ticket for selling illegally processed lobster.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
A spokesperson with Independent Fisheries said in an emailed statement Tuesday it denies liability and will be defending the business against the allegations.
Peter Eveleigh, a director for Oceanova, said Monday the firm denies the allegations and intends to dispute the tickets in court.
The provincial department says the investigation into both firms began after its compliance and enforcement unit learned about lobster being processed at a facility in Meteghan, N.S., without a fish processor licence.
Independent Fisheries was charged last month for allegedly buying, selling or processing lobster caught without a valid licence.
Write a comment