The lawyer for author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway said in closing arguments that his client’s accuser started rape allegations then poured gasoline on them by encouraging others to spread the claims.
Galloway alleges defamation against the woman, identified only as A.B., and three others who are alleged to have spread the allegations in 2015.
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His lawyer Daniel Burnett told a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver that A.B. knew she was going to cause “massive wreckage” to the reputation of Galloway, who is the author of the bestselling novel “The Cellist of Sarajevo.”
Burnett said general, aggravated and punitive damages should be awarded to Galloway in the range of $3 million to $4 million, minus 25 per cent to account for the several other defendants who already settled with Galloway.
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He said there was recklessness in knowingly spreading false allegations, which clearly establishes malice and opens the door to aggravated and punitive damages.
Final submissions in the trial are scheduled through the week more than 10 years after unproven allegations were made against Galloway, prompting his firing as a professor at the University of B.C. and what the court heard was the loss of his writing career.
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