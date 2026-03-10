Menu

Canada

3 Calgarians hospitalized in 2 separate pedestrian collisions

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 12:47 pm
1 min read
Nose Hill Drive NW was closed for most of the morning on Tuesday after a pedestrian changing a tire was hit by another vehicle. Police say the victim suffered 'life-altering' injuries. View image in full screen
Nose Hill Drive NW was closed for most of the morning on Tuesday after a pedestrian changing a tire was hit by another vehicle. Police say the victim suffered 'life-altering' injuries. Craig Hooper / Global News
A pair of separate early-morning collisions involving pedestrians in Calgary on Tuesday has left three people — including a child — with injuries.

Police were called to the first incident in the 700 block of Taradale Drive NE just after 7 a.m.

Officers say a child suffered a leg injury in the collision and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police are continuing to investigate. No description of the vehicle was immediately given.

Nose Hill Drive crash leaves man with ‘life-altering’ injuries

A little over an hour later on Tuesday morning, police were called to Nose Hill Drive NW for a separate crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers say a man was on the side of the road changing a tire on his vehicle when another driver struck him.

The victim is said to be in hospital with “life-altering injuries,” according to police, while a passenger in the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes of Nose Hill Drive NW have been closed for most of the morning while police continue to investigate.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

