Ford government to allow shopping on 2 public holidays across Ontario

The Ford government is set to allow retailers across the province to open their doors to shoppers on Family Day and Victoria Day, Global News has learned, after the premier expressed frustration about major malls being closed on provincial holidays.

During the recent Family Day long weekend, Ford said he was inundated with calls from “so many people wanting to go to shopping malls” and questioned why major shopping centres — including Toronto’s Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale Mall — were closed.

At the time, Ford appeared unsure about whether he would change the law, but promised to consult with the Retail Council of Canada, along with retail giants such as Wal-Mart, Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart and Home Depot.

“I know it would add to our GDP,” Ford said on Feb. 17. “That would probably add close to a million working hours that people could pocket.”

It took less than a month for Ford’s musings to become reality.

Global News has learned that, during an early morning cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government approved a plan to allow provincewide shopping on Family Day and Victoria Day.

While it’s unclear why the government settled on those two days, the province would have to amend the existing law to allow for the change.

Currently, the Retail Business Holiday Act forbids shopping on New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday.

Family Day isn’t enshrined in that law, but it is designated as a holiday in the Employment Standards Act, which means employees are entitled to enhanced wages.

Ford’s interest in changing the law appears to be driven by the Greater Toronto Area.

“I wanted to go to Home Depot … it was closed,” Ford confessed on Feb. 17.

That closure is largely a decision by a City of Toronto bylaw, which dictates that all retail across the city “must close” on statutory holidays.

The only exemptions are small grocery stores, pharmacies and art galleries, along with retailers that carry a “tourist area exemption,” including the Eaton Centre, the Bloor-Yorkville Business Improvement Area and the Distillery District.

Ford’s cabinet, Global News has learned, will allow for provincewide change, giving all retailers an exemption on the two public holidays.

Ford has stressed that even if the government changes the law, it would be “up to companies to decide.”