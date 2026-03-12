Lawyer seeks acquittal for 2nd defendant in Montreal drive-by shooting that killed teen

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer for one of the men charged in the drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Montreal has told a jury his client was a passive presence on the night of her death.

Martin Latour said during closing arguments that his client Aymane Bouadi was riding along in a rental car driven by his friend when Meriem Boundaoui was killed on Feb. 7, 2021.

Boundaoui was in the passenger seat of a different vehicle that was struck by bullets in Montreal’s St-Léonard borough.

Both Bouadi and his co-accused, Salim Touaibi, are charged with first-degree murder in her death, as well as attempted murder of people standing nearby.

Touaibi has said he was the shooter, but testified he didn’t realize Boundaoui or anyone else was in the other car when he shot at it.

Latour said Bouadi had only gone with his friend to get food, and was in a total panic after Touaibi pulled out a gun and shot past his head out the passenger side window.