Canada

Lawyer seeks acquittal for 2nd defendant in Montreal drive-by shooting that killed teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
A makeshift memorial is shown during a vigil and protest against gun violence in memory of Meriem Boundaoui in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A makeshift memorial is shown during a vigil and protest against gun violence in memory of Meriem Boundaoui in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The lawyer for one of the men charged in the drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Montreal has told a jury his client was a passive presence on the night of her death.

Martin Latour said during closing arguments that his client Aymane Bouadi was riding along in a rental car driven by his friend when Meriem Boundaoui was killed on Feb. 7, 2021.

Boundaoui was in the passenger seat of a different vehicle that was struck by bullets in Montreal’s St-Léonard borough.

Both Bouadi and his co-accused, Salim Touaibi, are charged with first-degree murder in her death, as well as attempted murder of people standing nearby.

Touaibi has said he was the shooter, but testified he didn’t realize Boundaoui or anyone else was in the other car when he shot at it.

Latour said Bouadi had only gone with his friend to get food, and was in a total panic after Touaibi pulled out a gun and shot past his head out the passenger side window.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

