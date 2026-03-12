Calgary hit with mid-March snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

While there may only be a week left of official winter, Calgary is once again blanketed in snow. Flakes started falling overnight, making for a tricky commute Thursday morning,

According to the Calgary Police Service, there were 12 crashes between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday, including three injury collisions. Meanwhile, RCMP are advising of winter driving conditions on highways north of the city.

Chris McGeachy with the City of Calgary says crews are out clearing major roads such as Crowchild and Glenmore Trails, as well as Memorial Drive.

“We’re plowing through lanes and applying material to those routes,” says McGeachy. “We also have a number of hand crews out dealing with pedestrian infrastructure like LRT stations, pathways and pedestrian overpasses.”

City road crews work on rotating shifts into April, and McGeachy says they are monitoring the snowfall and, as long as temperatures stay below zero, they are responding in the same way as any other snow event throughout the winter.

“We’re just reminding people to drive to winter conditions,” says McGeachy. “Although the calendar may say we’re in spring, it is still winter unfortunately on the roads, so we just want to remind people to leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go.”

More snow is expected to fall throughout the day and into Friday.