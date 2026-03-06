Menu

Traffic

Service resumes on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after train crashes into car

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Two Eglinton Crosstown LRT trains pass each other on the transit line’s first day of service in Scarborough, Ont., on Feb. 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Two Eglinton Crosstown LRT trains pass each other on the transit line’s first day of service in Scarborough, Ont., on Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Service on part of Toronto’s newest transit line has resumed after a light rail vehicle and a car collided on Eglinton Avenue.

The Toronto Transit Commission said Friday morning, around 10:20 a.m., that there was no service between Sloane and Pharmacy stations on the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT because of a collision.

The agency said a car and a light-rail train had collided without any injuries. They offered no other details of the collision.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT opened in early February, six years behind schedule.

Shuttle buses were running on the portion of the route that was suspended.

Trains began running again around 12:20 p.m.

