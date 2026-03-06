Service resumes on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after train crashes into car

Send this page to someone via email

Service on part of Toronto’s newest transit line has resumed after a light rail vehicle and a car collided on Eglinton Avenue.

The Toronto Transit Commission said Friday morning, around 10:20 a.m., that there was no service between Sloane and Pharmacy stations on the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT because of a collision.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The agency said a car and a light-rail train had collided without any injuries. They offered no other details of the collision.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT opened in early February, six years behind schedule.

Shuttle buses were running on the portion of the route that was suspended.

Trains began running again around 12:20 p.m.