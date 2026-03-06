Service resumes on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after train crashes into car

Service on part of Toronto’s newest transit line has resumed after a light rail vehicle and a car collided on Eglinton Avenue.
The Toronto Transit Commission said Friday morning, around 10:20 a.m., that there was no service between Sloane and Pharmacy stations on the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT because of a collision.
Get daily National news
The agency said a car and a light-rail train had collided without any injuries. They offered no other details of the collision.
The Eglinton Crosstown LRT opened in early February, six years behind schedule.
Shuttle buses were running on the portion of the route that was suspended.
Trains began running again around 12:20 p.m.
- 3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Toronto boy
- Lawyers set to make legal arguments in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial
- Trustee says they were ‘fully cut off’ from information on Ford government takeover
- Metrolinx sheds 400-plus consultants as agency grapples with growing mandate
Write a comment